A winter storm brings snow tonight; a slow warm-up is ahead this week

A bright, cold Monday

We're starting the week on a quiet note as high pressure to our north, brings sunny, but dry and cold weather to the area. Sunshine will eventually give way to thickening clouds in the afternoon as a large storm system approaches from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the lower 20s with brisk northeast winds occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the single digits.

Snow likely tonight

A large, potent winter storm will take aim on the heart of Iowa today and tonight and much of our local area will also be impacted. Expect snow to develop shortly after sunset in north Iowa with two to four inches of accumulation around Mason City and to the east. Those counties will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM Tuesday. An inch or two can be expected just north of the Advisory counties while locations on the Minnesota side of the border will end up with less than an inch of snowfall overnight. Central and southern Iowa will potentially measure a foot of snow by Tuesday with six to ten inches possible in northwest Illinois.

Temperatures tonight will be in the lower teens with brisk north winds that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

Bright and tranquil weather this week

We'll enjoy increasing sunshine in the area on Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 20s with a brisk north breeze that will keep wind chills in the single digits and lower teens.

Expect occasional sunshine and clouds from Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the teens for the midweek and then 20s on Friday.

Weekend mix/snow

A storm system from the southwest will move into the region for the weekend, bringing a chance for a wintry mix and perhaps a little snow. As it stands now, rain and sleet will be possible with a transition to light snow possible between Saturday afternoon and very early Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s Saturday and then upper 20 on Sunday with even some sunshine possible in the afternoon to round out the weekend.