Angry Indian farmers prepare for massive Republic Day rally

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of tractors are lining up on the outskirts of New Delhi, ready to swarm the Indian capital in a protest against new agriculture reform laws that have triggered a growing farmer rebellion that has rattled the government. Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking key highways connecting New Delhi with the country’s north for almost two months demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws. They plan to parade through the capital in a massive tractor rally on Tuesday, when India celebrates Republic Day. Representatives of the government and farmers have failed to make progress in repeated negotiations over the farmers’ demand that the laws be scrapped.