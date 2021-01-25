Bally’s, Caesars Entertainment add daily fantasy sport deals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two major casino companies announced deals Monday with daily fantasy sports providers as they seek to expand their reach and integrate different forms of fan engagement with professional sports into their gambling operations. In the first deal, Bally’s continued its juggernaut by acquiring the daily fantasy sports company Monkey Knife Fight in an all-stock transaction that further widens the fast-growing company’s drive to add casino, online sports betting and media companies. Later in the day, Caesars Entertainment announced a strategic investment in SuperDraft, a daily fantasy sports company launched in Sept 2019, with the option to acquire the whole company over time.