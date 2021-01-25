Clashes break out in Tunisia after death of protester

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Clashes in Tunisia between groups of young people and police have broken out, following the death of a local man in his 20s who participated in last week’s protests. He is reportedly the first fatality of the demonstrations that swept the North African nation. Angry residents fired projectiles at police and attempted to enter a security post in Sbeitla in the Kasserine region on Monday. They had blocked the town’s main road by setting tires on fire, according to state news agency TAP. Law enforcement responded with tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters, and a chase took place through city streets. TAP said that the army was deployed to calm unrest there and protect public buildings.