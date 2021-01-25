EU weighs response to Navalny arrest, protest crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are weighing the bloc’s response to the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a weekend police crackdown that saw thousands taken into custody. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “this wave of detention is something that worries us a lot, as well as the detention of Mr Navalny.” More than 3,500 people were reportedly detained during the nationwide rallies in support of President Vladimir Putin’s most well-known critic. A number of EU ministers called for their release. The EU imposed sanctions in October on six Russian officials and a state research institute over Navalny’s poisoning. But there is little appetite to rush into more travel bans and asset freezes.