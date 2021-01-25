Genetic genealogy helps ID victim of Green River Killer

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say genetic genealogy has helped identify the youngest known victim of the Green River Killer. The remains of 14-year-old Wendy Stephens were found nearly 37 years ago near a baseball field. Serial killer Gary Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2003 to murdering 48 women and girls in the 1980s. Four of them were unidentified, including Stephens. Researchers at the DNA Doe Project helped with the identification. The project uses publicly available DNA databases to locate relatives of unknown crime victims. The King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle said Monday that Stephens had run away from her home in Denver in 1983.