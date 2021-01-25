Group: Pakistani Baloch dissident buried amid high security

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani dissident and woman rights activist who died in exile in Canada last month was brought home and laid to rest in her home village in the southwestern Baluchistan province under tight security. Only her immediate family were allowed to attend the funeral of Karima Baloch on Sunday in the village of Tump. Her supporters claim that troops had sealed off the village and prevented them from attending her burial. Her body was brought to Pakistan from Canada earlier on Sunday. Toronto police have not treated her death as suspicious though there were allegations she was killed. She was a vocal critic of Pakistani spy agencies.