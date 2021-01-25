Thailand confirms record 914 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has confirmed a record 914 new cases of the coronavirus, all in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok where a major outbreak began in December. The new cases shot the national total past 14,000. It was the highest daily increase since Jan. 4, when 745 new cases were reported, mostly in Samut Sakhon among migrant workers from Myanmar. The first case in the recent surge was detected at a major seafood market in the province, which has been shut. Health authorities on Monday began mass proactive testing in the province, targeting up to 10,000 people a day for a week.