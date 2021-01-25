Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia. The attorney for Malka Leifer says she boarded a plane at Ben Gurion Airport early on Monday. The former teacher stands accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne. The six-year legal battle over Leifer’s extradition to Australia strained relations between the two governments. Israel’s Supreme Court last month rejected her final appeal and the justice minister signed her extradition order.