Navalny’s team calls new protests in Russia for his release

MOSCOW (AP) — Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations across the country in a defiant challenge to President Vladimir Putin. Rallies took place Saturday in over 100 cities in what observers said were the largest in years. A human rights group said over 3,700 people were detained. Navalny’s supporters urged protesters to keep up the pressure with rallies called for Sunday, Jan. 31. Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and Putin’s fiercest critic faces years in prison. He was arrested Jan. 17 as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent nearly five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.