Latest honor for Sidney Poitier: A film school in his name

NEW YORK (AP) — At 93, screen legend Sidney Poitier has achieved a new career milestone: Arizona State University has unveiled The Sidney Poitier New American Film School. University president Michael M. Crow says the decision to name the school after Poitier, the first Black winner of a lead acting Oscar, is about much more than an emphasis on diversity. He says it’s about the filmmaker’s creative energy and drive and the way he advanced his life. The university says it has invested millions of dollars in technology to create what’s intended to be one of the largest, most accessible and most diverse film schools.