Pets are back: Biden’s 2 dogs settle in at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pets are back at the White House. President Joe Biden’s German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend. They are the first dogs to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration. Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. They got Champ after the 2008 election. Major burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden broke his right foot while playing with Major at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. The Bidens also plan to add a cat.