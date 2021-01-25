Police investigating after Rochester church burglarized

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at Hope Summit Christian Church in Rochester last week.

Police said they received a call from a church employee on Friday morning to report a burglary at the church. The caller reportedly said they weren't sure if the person was still in the building.

When police arrived, they discovered that offices had been ransacked. RPD said the suspect stole computer equipment and electronics and a donation box. There is not an estimated cost of the stolen items yet, police added.

According to RPD, the suspect broke into the church through a side door. Police said the suspect entered the building between 11 p.m. on Thursday and 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and is described as a white male. There is no one in custody at this point.