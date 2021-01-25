Some Colombians fear ex-paramilitary leader deported from US

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — The most feared ex-paramilitary commander in Colombia has returned to his home country after serving a 16-year sentence in a U.S. prison for drug trafficking. The return of Hernán Giraldo Serna on DAY is causing anxiety on the north coast of the South American country. The 74-year-old Giraldo was deported from the U.S. and immediately taken into custody by authorities in Colombia, where he is expected to serve time for crimes against humanity and drug trafficking. But some of his victims, including women he raped when they were children, fear he will attempt to regain control of the territory he once controlled.