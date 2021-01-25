Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Floyd County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&