Witnesses: Eritrean soldiers loot, kill in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Huge unknowns remain in the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. But details of the involvement of neighboring Eritrea, one of the world’s most secretive countries, are finally emerging from witness accounts. While fighting in support of Ethiopian forces, Eritrean soldiers have been accused of killing civilians, targeting refugees and even acting as local authorities. Now some worry they are refusing to leave. Ethiopia’s government has denied their presence, even as a senior military official has confirmed they are there. One witness who recently escaped Tigray described Eritrean soldiers looting everything from jewelry to diapers and going house-to-house seeking out and killing men and boys, some as young as 7.