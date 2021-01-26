A cold, drier midweek; snow possible by the weekend

Snow tapers off south, seasonably cold today

The large storm system that brought heavy snowfall to central Iowa and a light coating of snow to north Iowa overnight is slowly pulling away to the east today. In its wake, a few spots in north Iowa are dealing with light snow and flurries this morning with an additional half-inch to one inch of accumulation through mid-morning. A winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas around Mason City to the east and southeast through noon today because of the slick conditions and ongoing light snowfall.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies across the entire area for the bulk of the day with just a few breaks of sunshine during the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 20s. A raw north wind around 15 miles per hour will keep wind chill values close to zero throughout the day.

Cold midweek sunshine

High pressure will settle in from the north for Wednesday and Thursday, making for a bright, more tranquil stretch of weather in the area We'll have sunshine and a few clouds Wednesday with light northwest winds and high temperatures in the mid teens. After a subzero start to the day Thursday, temperatures will approach 20 degrees in the afternoon with the help of abundant sunshine and a light south breeze.

A warmer weekend with snow possible

Clouds will thicken for Friday ahead of a large approaching storm system that will move in for th weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Snow or a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and snow will be possible Saturday afternoon with some accumulation by Saturday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with brisk southeast winds.