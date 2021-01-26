US stock indexes edge higher on earnings, vaccine optimism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stocks were slightly higher in late-morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, helped by better-than-expected earnings from blue chip companies like Johnson & Johnson and General Electric. The results offset renewed worries that troubles with COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic. Investors are in the midst of quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies, and this is the busiest week so far. Dozens of large companies are reporting this week from all parts of the economy, including American Express, J&J, Apple, GE and others.