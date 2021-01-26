Capitol Police chief apologizes for failures in Jan. 6 siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — The interim chief of the Capitol Police has apologized for failing to prepare for what became a violent insurrection despite having warnings that white supremacists and far-right groups would target Congress. Yogananda Pittman, in prepared testimony before Congress on Tuesday, said that the Capitol Police “failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours.” She listed several missteps: not having enough manpower or supplies on hand, not following through with a lockdown order she issued during the siege and not having a sufficient communications plan for a crisis. Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot.