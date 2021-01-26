COVID-19 cases down, variants emerge in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) — According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Tuesday, COVID-19 cases are down, testing rates are stable and the number of hospital beds filled by patients continues to drop.

MDH still encourages the public to social distance, wear a facemask, limit travel and stay home when sick. The department warns this is especially important because we are now seeing four known variants of the virus.

Virus Variants

Those are Brazil P.1 (first U.S. case found in Minnesota,) the UK variant, B. 1.351 originating in South Africa, and a new Cal.20C deriving from Southern California.

While Minnesota was the first American source of the Brazil variant, only a handful of other COVID-19 mutations have been found in the state. MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says that does not mean more cases aren’t out there.

“The good news is based on what we know so far, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will still have efficacy against the variants,” MDH Assistant Lab Director Sarah Vetter said.

Vetter says variants are not out of the ordinary.

“Viral variants are common. Every time viruses replicate they will change over time, and they will gather mutations,” she said.

Vetter also says lab technicians are constantly observing these virus variants. All of the variant cases found in Minnesota have been in the Twin Cities metro. Also, all people who contracted the mutated virus had recently traveled.

The latest known-person to contract a virus variant in Minnesota, the Brazil variant, became ill in early January and is from the Twin Cities.

MDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield says they are in contact with this person to continue looking at what this variant can do to a human body. Dr. Lynfield also says the best way to fight the variant is by again, wearing masks, getting tested, staying home when sick and trying to limit travel.

Minnesota Vaccine Pilot Program

Pre-registration for the Minnesota vaccine pilot program is underway until 5 a.m. Wednesday for online users. Phone lines remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The number to call is 833-431-2053. Online registration is encouraged.

Random selection for those 65 years and older will begin Wednesday at 7 a.m. Those who are randomly selected will be contacted.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 180,000 people were able to pre-register for the pilot program.

Last week, the pilot program vaccinated 13,000 people at nine pilot locations.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Clarification

Rumors have been circulating about the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in Minnesota and the number of doses actually given.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm wants to make it clear that vaccine doses are not just sitting on shelves. All are accounted for.

She says a little more than 353,000 total vaccine doses have been administered to Minnesotans. This represents both first and second doses given.

“If you look at the CDC tracking site over 690,000 total doses have been shipped to Minnesota. This includes doses shipped specifically and held aside for the CDC Pharmacy Partnership Program to vaccinate in long term care, as well as doses shipped to Minnesota providers. When we factor out the almost 220,000 doses set aside for that federal program. and the just over 243,000 set aside for second doses, and the doses that are still in transit. It’s more like 326,000 first doses have actually been available for providers,” Commissioner Malcolm said.