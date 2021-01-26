Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitivity criticism

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jungle Cruise is one of the original Disney parks’ rides and it’s getting a 21st century remodel. That comes following criticism of the ride for its depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters. It’s the latest update to a legacy theme park ride that has been criticized in years past as being racist. Disney said in a blog post Monday that the ride will be updated by Disney “imagineers” at the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida with a new storyline. It said the changes will “reflect and value the diversity of the world.”