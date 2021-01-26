Europe’s court condemns Russia over 2008 war with Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Europe’s top human rights court has found Russia responsible for a swath of violations in Georgia’s breakaway regions after the 2008 Russia-Georgia war. Georgia hailed Thursday’s verdict by the European Court of Human Rights as a major victory. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili described the court’s ruling as “historic,” noting that Georgia was “recognized as a victim of this war and it is a great achievement for our country, our society, our history and our future.” The August 2008 war erupted amid rising tensions over the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia, much of which was under control of Russia-backed separatists.