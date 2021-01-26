French lawmakers debate ban on wild animals in circuses

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers are debating an animal welfare bill that would ban using wild animals in traveling circuses and keeping dolphins and whales in captivity in marine parks. Circus workers held a protest against the bill outside the National Assembly on Tuesday, saying the measure would cause circuses and jobs to vanish, if it becomes law. The wild animal ban would not apply to permanent shows or to zoos, but it would extend to outlawing the use of wild animals in television shows, nightclubs and private parties. The bill would also require new pet owners to obtain certificates guaranteeing they have the specific knowledge needed to care for their animals.