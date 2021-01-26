Indonesia detains Iranian, Chinese crews of seized tankers

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia says it has detained the Iranian and Chinese crewmembers of two tankers that were seized for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters. A spokesperson for the Maritime Security Agency says documents from the vessels were also seized. He says the tankers are suspected of a variety of violations, including illegally transferring fuel at sea, spilling oil, not displaying national flags, covering the names on their hulls, shutting off their identification systems and anchoring illegally. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says authorities are investigating the ships’ actions.