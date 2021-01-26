Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has resigned after a key ally yanked his support from his government. Conte is hoping to get President Sergio Mattarella’s support so he can form a new coalition government to steer Italy through the pandemic. Mattarella can ask Conte to try to form a broader coalition government, mandate a new prime minister to try to form a government from the same parties, appoint a largely technical government or call an election two years early. Conte’s government was thrown into turmoil this month when a junior coalition party headed by ex-Premier Matteo Renzi yanked its support. The president will begin consulting with leaders of political parties on Wednesday.