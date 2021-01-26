Minnesota reports more than 284,000 total COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that 284,441 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, this includes 67,567 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

MDH also reported in Tuesday's update that another 727 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Twenty-two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 456,490 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 35,687 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 19,226 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials reported 10,929 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,399,553. MDH said about 3,214,791 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department said 440,596 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that eight more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. One of the people who died was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 6,106 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 3,877 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 24,014 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,995 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.