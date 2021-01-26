New allegations of plagiarism against RPS superintendent surface

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Back in November, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Michael Muñoz was suspended without pay for five days for plagiarizing a letter he sent to staff.

Now, more evidence of what appears to be plagiarism by Muñoz has surfaced. The new evidence comes from letters to parents, graduation speeches and his own tweets.

An RPS parent sent documents to KTTC detailing the new allegations.

In 2019, it appears Muñoz took his graduation ceremony speech from another superintendent's previous commencement speech. That speech was given in Reading, Massachusetts in 2017.

Muñoz apparently continued the trend in 2020, taking several quotes from a letter sent home to parents by a superintendent in Langley, Washington.

There's also a letter Muñoz sent to graduating 2020 seniors that appears to borrow several paragraphs from letters by four other educators from across the country.

Then there's a tweet from Muñoz in September that's nearly identical to one in August from a principal in Birmingham, Alabama. It talks about the difficulty of trying to teach and learn through a pandemic.

Visiting elementary classrooms I feel for our teachers and students. As students sit there quietly, distanced behind mask. It’s hard to generate the same energy in the classroom, hard to have the same engagement & rapport. But I know it’s what is necessary for school right now. pic.twitter.com/BJxw9p5skv — Michael Munoz (@munoz535) September 9, 2020

I feel for our teachers & students. As kids sit there quietly, distanced, behind masks and partitions... it’s hard to generate the same energy in the classroom. It’s hard to have the same engagement & rapport. I know it’s what is necessary for school right now.



It’s just hard. — Danny Steele (@SteeleThoughts) August 26, 2020

We reached out to an RPS district spokesperson and board chair Jean Marvin with requests to comment on the new allegations. Neither responded.