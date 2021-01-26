NIreland leader orders inquiry into homes for unwed mothers

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland has ordered an independent investigation to give voice to the survivors of church-run homes for unmarried mothers and their babies, saying they have been silenced and shamed for too long. First Minister Arlene Foster’s comments came after the publication Tuesday of a government-commissioned research report that examined institutions for unmarried mothers and their children from the 20th century. The report said more than 10,500 women and girls, including some rape and incest victims, entered such homes from 1922 to 1990. Their babies often were sent to a different home or put up for adoption, and Foster says that too often, the mothers and their children suffered “a lifetime of trauma.”