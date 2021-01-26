Official: Troops withdraw from home of Uganda’s Bobi Wine

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — An attorney for Bobi Wine says Ugandan soldiers have withdrawn from the opposition presidential challenger’s home the day after a judge ruled that his house arrest was unlawful. But the attorney tells The Associated Press that security forces can still be seen in the village near the candidate’s property outside the capital, Kampala. The popular singer-turned-opposition figure is meeting officials with his National Unity Platform party at his home. Ugandan authorities have said he can only leave his home under military escort because they fear his presence in public could incite rioting. Wine insists he won the Jan. 14 election.