Peterson makes 32 saves, Kings hold on to beat Wild 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom and Kurtis MacDermid scored, and Calvin Peterson made 32 saves as the Los Angeles Kings held on to beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1. For the third time in three games between the teams, Los Angeles squandered a third-period lead. But Grundstrom scored his second goal in as many games and Los Angeles won for the third time in four games. Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season 1:09 into the third period to tie the game.