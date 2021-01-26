Police: Terrorism didn’t motivate fatal Oregon car attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators say they have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, killing a 77-year-old woman. The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday the driver is hospitalized and expected to be booked into jail afterward. The man is accused of driving into people and cars over a 15-block span Monday. The woman who died was dragged beneath the wheels of a small SUV and nine other people were injured. Police say that after the driver fled on foot, neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and took him into custody. His name has not been released.