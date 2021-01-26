Rochester social worker reacts to Biden’s approach to improve racial equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, President Joe Biden laid out goals for racial equity and set a foundation to bring awareness to social justice issues.

This afternoon, I’ll be taking action to advance racial equity for Americans who have been underserved and left behind for far too long. Tune in. https://t.co/1W3cHLeBMf — President Biden (@POTUS) January 26, 2021

"I'm not promising we can end it tomorrow, but I promise you we're going to continue to make progress to eliminate systemic racism in every branch in the White House and the federal government," Biden said.

The president signed a memorandum, "Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States."

"There has been some bias against Asian Americans not only with regard to COVID-19, but overall," said Donavan Bailey, a social worker for the Minnesota's Public Defender's Office. "But that was huge in my estimation, that this administration understands the bigger piece of equity, and certainly as it relates to Asian Americans."

The president also announced he would rescind the Trump administration's ban on diversity and sensitivity training within government agencies.

"I think a lot of people have forgotten what happened on May 25th and all that erupted over the summer," said Bailey, who also moderates cultural competency sessions. "So I am excited about that, because it brings diversity and inclusion back into the fray and it also means not only federally are they going to work on this issue, but it's going to set a trend and a mood and an ambiance that other organizations, down to our level, if you will, will do it as well," he said.

On Tuesday, Biden signed an executive order "Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities."

He also signed three memorandums:

Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States

Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships

Redressing Our Nation’s and the Federal Government’s History of Discriminatory Housing Practices and Policies

"An executive order is a presidential action that is legally binding. So the president signs it, this happens," said Chad Israelson, KTTC political analyst.

He said a memorandum is something that impacts how the system will be run. Neither an executive order nor a memorandum are laws because they did not go through congress.

"A law is going to affect a large segment or the entire population. Whereas an executive order, are only things that emanate out of the executive branch," Israelson said.