Trump impeachment trial takes shape

(NBC News) -- The second impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump continues to take shape.

The Senate is set to start the trial the week of Feb. 8.

House managers delivered the article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to the Senate Monday evening.

"The trial will be done in a way that is fair, but, relatively quickly," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, will preside, instead of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Republicans have objected, saying Leahy will have a conflict of interest, essentially acting as both judge and jury.

