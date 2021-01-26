Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 75, Rothsay 44
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68, Sacred Heart 58
Buffalo 80, Moorhead 78
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62, Sleepy Eye 51
Chaska 65, St. Louis Park 48
Chisago Lakes 57, Cambridge-Isanti 32
Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Stillwater 46
Crosby-Ironton 63, Staples-Motley 47
Detroit Lakes 80, Park Rapids 67
East Central 73, Isle 44
Eastview 74, Lakeville North 66
Eden Prairie 71, St. Michael-Albertville 44
Eden Valley-Watkins 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45
Farmington 71, Apple Valley 59
Fergus Falls 82, St. Cloud Tech 58
Forest Lake 70, Irondale 49
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 42
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 23
Hinckley-Finlayson 63, Onamia 41
Hutchinson 62, Waconia 59
International Falls 70, Greenway 67
Lakeview 64, Dawson-Boyd 51
Lakeview Christian Academy 84, Carlton 66
Mahnomen/Waubun 84, Bagley 49
Mankato East 74, Faribault 51
Mankato Loyola 54, Martin County West 51
Maple Lake 43, Holdingford 39
Maple River 79, Bethlehem Academy 50
Minnetonka 63, Hopkins 61
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Hill City 45
New Prague 62, Holy Family Catholic 40
Owatonna 89, Rochester Mayo 69
Pequot Lakes 74, Aitkin 38
Pine City 67, Braham 62
Shakopee 68, Prior Lake 58
South Ridge 89, Wrenshall 38
South St. Paul 99, St. Thomas Academy 75
St. Francis 46, Princeton 38
Superior, Wis. 72, Proctor 40
Tartan 70, Hastings 42
Two Harbors 59, Cromwell 45
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 61, Roseau 48
Wayzata 82, Edina 64
White Bear Lake 68, Roseville 34
Windom 70, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 50, Little Falls 20
Alexandria 63, Brainerd 35
Becker 93, Big Lake 39
Breckenridge 42, Barnesville 36
Cambridge-Isanti 43, Chisago Lakes 36
Chaska 86, St. Louis Park 48
Detroit Lakes 71, Park Rapids 40
Eagan 50, Burnsville 45
East Central 45, Isle 21
Eastview 41, Lakeville North 27
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Ada-Borup 38
Forest Lake 68, Irondale 37
Henning 69, Perham 57
Hill-Murray 64, Mahtomedi 58
Lanesboro 34, Mabel-Canton 29
Mankato West 63, Winona 21
Minneapolis South 72, Minneapolis North 37
Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Edison 23
Minneota 67, Lakeview 28
Montevideo 62, Melrose 46
New London-Spicer 52, Annandale 33
Orono 58, Mound Westonka 18
Parkers Prairie 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Pelican Rapids 68, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43
Pine City 57, Braham 44
Rochester John Marshall 56, Albert Lea 46
Rochester Lourdes 51, Byron 39
Rush City 57, Ogilvie 46
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 63, Yellow Medicine East 49
Simley 53, North St. Paul 22
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29
St. Anthony 51, Richfield 42
St. Paul Central 63, St. Paul Harding 18
St. Paul Como Park 106, St. Paul Washington 8
St. Peter 80, Windom 75
Swanville 62, Ashby 36
Two Harbors 57, Floodwood 31
Waconia 68, Hutchinson 58
Willmar 63, Fergus Falls 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/