3 teens arrested in house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — Police say three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a house fire in Denver that killed five recent immigrants, including two children, from the West African nation of Senegal. Police Chief Paul Pazen said Wednesday the two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were being held for investigation of first-degree murder, burglary, assault and arson. He said the evidence doesn’t indicate the crime was bias-motivated and noted that police can’t release many details about what happened because the suspects are minors. A $50,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the Aug. 5 blaze.