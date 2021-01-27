AP Interview: All 33 sports ‘unanimously’ want Tokyo Games

ROME (AP) — The IOC is adamant that the Tokyo Olympics will be held this year despite the pandemic. So are Japanese organizers. Now hear it from the man who represents all 33 sports in the Summer Games. Francesco Ricci Bitti says “we’re positive that the games will be held.” The president of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations adds that all of the 33 sports “want the games.” The more pressing matter now is qualifying. Ricci Bitti says “we still have 30% of the athletes theoretically not qualified.”