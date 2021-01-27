AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and waters, reversing Trump administration policies on energy and the environment. The move follows a 60-day suspension of new drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters announced last week. Biden is also expected to direct officials to conserve 30% of the country’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years and elevate climate change to a national security priority. He will direct all U.S. agencies to use science and evidence-based decision-making in federal rule-making. That’s according to two people familiar with Biden’s plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the announcement.