Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Holocaust survivors will commemorate their lost loved ones and world leaders will issue pleas for tolerance on Wednesday as the world marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The Nazi German extermination camp is the most notorious of the death camp’s operated by Adolf Hitler’s regime during World War II to carry out the planned destruction of Jews and the mass murder of many others, including Roma and Poles. The coronavirus pandemic means that International Holocaust Remembrance Day events have moved online for the first time, but what remains unchanged is the drive of survivors to tell their stories and deliver the message of “Never again.”