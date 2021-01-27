Skip to Content

BC-HKO–Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.

Class AA
1. Andover 4-0 1
2. Edina 4-0 2
3. Minnetonka 4-0 3
4. Hill-Murray 4-0 6
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3-0-1 4
6. Maple Grove 3-1 7
7. Stillwater 3-0 11
8. Lakeville South 3-1 10
9. Roseau 3-1 8
10. Holy Family Catholic 2-1-1 9
11. North Wright County 2-2 12
12. Wayzata 1-2 5
13. Eastview 3-0-1 16
14. Grand Rapids-Greenway 4-1 15
15. Blake 1-2-1 14
16. Eden Prairie 1-3 13
17. Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0 NR
18. Northfield 3-0 NR
19. Rogers 3-1 19
20. Owatonna 4-0 NR ¤
Class A
1. Warroad 3-0 1
2. Chicago Lakes 3-1 2
3. Breck 2-2 3
4. Mound Westonka 5-0 6
5. Proctor-Hermantown 2-0 5
6. Orono 2-0-1 7
7. South St. Paul 2-2 4
8. River Lakes 5-0 12
9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0-0 8
10. Willmar 3-0 11
11. Rochester Lourdes 3-1 10
12. Duluth Marshall 3-1 13
13. Mahtomedi 2-1 14
14. Minneapolis 2-0 20
15. Luverne 1-1 9
16. Simley 2-2 17
17. Thief River Falls 3-2 15
18. Gentry Academy 3-1 16
19. Mankato East-Loyola 1-2 18
20. Fairmont 3-0 NR ¤
