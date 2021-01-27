Skip to Content

Biden’s pick for UN post says US will counter China’s agenda

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to be America’s ambassador to the United Nations says if she’s confirmed by the Senate she’ll vigorously counter China’s authoritarian agenda and engage in “people-to-people diplomacy.” Veteran foreign service officer Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks in prepared remarks of China’s diplomatic inroads during the Trump administration, which pursued an “America First” policy that weakened international alliances. She makes clear there will be a change under Biden to re-engaging internationally and promoting American values. The Associated Press obtained excerpts of her testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

