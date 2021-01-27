EU border agency suspends operations in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Union’s border control agency is suspending operations in Hungary after the government in Budapest did not comply with a December ruling by Europe’s highest court. A Frontex spokesperson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the decision followed Hungary’s failure to honor the European Court of Justice ruling. The court said the Hungarian government had not fulfilled its obligations to provide international protection to asylum-seekers. It also found that Hungarian officers had continued to push migrants into neighboring Serbia in a violation of EU rules requiring member nations to accept applications from asylum-seekers.