Fire captain accused of stealing vaccine turns himself in

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida fire captain accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccines meant for first responders has turned himself in. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Polk County Fire Rescue Capt. Anthony Damiano was booked into jail Wednesday on a felony charge of falsifying an official record as a public servant and misdemeanor petit theft. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference Tuesday that paramedic Joshua Colon was arrested Monday for covering up Damiano’s theft. Damiano was free on $1,250 bail. Jail records didn’t list whether he had an attorney who could comment.