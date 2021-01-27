France’s Sanofi to make vaccines from rival Pfizer-BioNTech

PARIS (AP) — French drug maker Sanofi says it will help manufacture 125 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by rivals Pfizer and BioNTech, while its own vaccine candidate faces delays. The Germany-based BioNTech will initially produce the vaccines at Sanofi facilities in Frankfurt. The company did not reveal financial details. The French government has been pressing Sanofi to use its facilities to help produce rival vaccines, given the high demand and problems with supplies. Sanofi will start a new trial next month of the vaccine it’s developing with British partner GlaxoSmithKline, which isn’t expected to be available until the end of the year.