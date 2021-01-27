Health workers become 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of health workers lined up across Nepal to get the coronavirus vaccine as the Himalayan nation began a three-month vaccination campaign. At a Kathmandu hospital, doctors were encouraging hesitant colleagues to get the vaccine. One said, “We have to initiate this. If we will not take, then who will take this vaccine?” Nepal received 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine from neighboring India and is trying to get more shipments. It is trying to get 72% of the population vaccinated in three months.