Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano has erupted with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes. An Indonesian volcanology monitoring official says the eruption set off Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since the volcano’s danger level was raised in November. The existing warning for people to keep at least 3 miles from the crater was still in effect for now as authorities monitored the situation. Merapi is on the densely populated island of Java and near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes.