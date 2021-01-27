Iowa arranged COVID-19 tests at office of governor’s donors

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration arranged coronavirus testing for employees at the suburban office of a large pork company whose owners are her top donors. One Polk County supervisor says the July 13 testing at the administrative office of Iowa Select Farms in West Des Moines looks like special treatment for a campaign donor. Owners Jeff and Deb Hansen have donated nearly $300,000 to Reynolds’ campaigns for governor, including a $175,000 check in 2017 and a $50,000 donation last month. Company spokeswoman Jen Sorenson said Iowa Select sought the state’s help with testing after “a number of individuals were found to be potentially exposed to a positive employee.” Reynolds says companies who requested testing were not turned down.