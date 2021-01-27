Mexico’s new daily record of almost 28,000 coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has posted its highest one-day total of newly-confirmed coronavirus cases, with 27,944 infections, and a near-record 1,623 confirmed deaths. That brings the country’s total so far to just over 1.8 million cases and 153,639 deaths. However, estimates of excess deaths suggest the real toll is over 195,000. Hospitals are so full that many families have to treat their relatives at home, and they need oxygen cylinders to do so. But federal authorities reported Wednesday that there have there have been over a dozen robberies of oxygen tanks at hospitals, delivery trucks or other locations across the country.