Albert Lea establishment fined $9K for Walz executive order violation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Interchange Wine Bar & Bistro in Albert Lea is being fined $9,000 in a bench ruling from a Freeborn County District Court.

According to a news release from Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, the fine is for violating the court’s Jan. 8 order which found The Interchange in contempt of court for willfully violating the Court’s Dec. 23, 2020 temporary restraining order. The court imposed a fine of $3,000 a day for every day it continued to violate or threatened to violate executive orders designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ellison's office says The Interchange is promoting an event for Friday on Facebook that will violate current Executive Order 21-01.

That order mandates bars, restaurants and performance venues close for indoor, on-premises consumption of food and beverages by 10 p.m. and requires restaurants only admit dine-in customers with reservations.

The $9,000 fine is for violations on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.