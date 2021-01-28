Biden rescinds abortion restrictions on US foreign aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has rescinded a regulation that barred U.S. foreign aid from being used to perform or promote abortions. The move comes just a week after he was inaugurated and fulfills his campaign pledge to reverse a policy that previous Republican presidents, including Donald Trump, have instated immediately on taking office. The so-called Mexico City policy, or Global Gag Rule, has been a political ping-pong ball for decades, bouncing back and forth between Republican and Democratic presidents since it was first enacted in 1985. Critics say it hurts women’s reproductive health care and contributes to poverty worldwide, while supporters argue it is essential to preserve the sanctity of life.