Biden to expand Medicaid

(NBC News) -- President Biden is set to take action Thursday aimed at helping millions of Americans pay their medical bills.

Three sources tell NBC President Biden will sign orders to add more people to Medicaid and re-open Affordable Care Act marketplaces to Americans who need insurance during the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control says the new U.K. strain of coronavirus is spreading quickly in the United States. Now present in half the country, it's expected to be the primary strain by March.

Vaccine distribution remains slow.

Only one in 16 people have received both shots. It's expected to be late summer before majority of Americans are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the CDC predicts the death toll will reach more than half a million in February. January has already been the deadliest month since the pandemic began.

